2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo, Mohammed Kudus to meet press today ahead of CAR encounter

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, and player Mohammed Kudus are set to meet with the media on Sunday, June 9, 2024, ahead of their upcoming match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against the Central African Republic.



The press conference will take place at 16:30 GMT in the conference room of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, as part of their preparations for the game on Monday.



Ghana is determined to secure another victory after their recent win against Mali, boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.