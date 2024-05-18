2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo to announce squad for Mali and CAR clash next week

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, is set to reveal his team selection for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next week.



Addo, who was reappointed as Ghana's coach in February, has been closely observing the players during the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March to prepare his team for the two crucial games in June.



It is expected that Addo will include most of the players who featured in the friendlies in March, while also welcoming the likes of Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, and Inaki Williams to the squad. Additionally, Osman Bukari and Alexander Djiku, who missed the matches in Morocco, are likely to make a return to the Black Stars.



However, there is a possibility that veteran centre-back Daniel Amartey may not be available for the upcoming matches due to his struggles in getting game time with Besiktas in Turkey.



Addo will announce his squad next week and will then hold a press conference to officially unveil his second tenure as the head coach of the Black Stars.



Ghana will travel to Bamako on June 6 to face Mali, followed by a match against the Central African Republic four days later in Kumasi.