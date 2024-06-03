You are here: HomeSports2024 06 03Article 1945718

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We have the quality to get the needed results against Mali - GFA boss Kurt Okraku tells Black Stars

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, is confident that the Black Stars possess the necessary quality to outperform their Malian counterparts.

Despite recent doubts from football fans, Okraku expressed his belief in the team's abilities during a training session at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

He emphasized that with their confidence and skill, they can deliver a strong performance and achieve the desired result in the upcoming match against Mali.

