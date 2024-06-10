2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We have to win the hard way in certain games – Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus expressed his relief after the Black Stars secured a hard-fought victory against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The win has given them a renewed chance of qualifying for the prestigious tournament, which will take place in Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America.



With a 2-1 triumph over the Eagles of Mali, Ghana has positioned themselves third in their group with 6 points, holding a two-point advantage over the Central African Republic, who currently sit in fifth place with 4 points.



Ahead of their upcoming match against Central Africa Republic on Monday night, the West Ham United star emphasized the team's need to earn victories through perseverance in certain games.