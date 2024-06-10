2026 World Cup qualifier: Ghana secure 4-3 victory Central African Republic

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Central African Republic in a thrilling 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday.



Jordan Ayew initially put Ghana ahead with a penalty, but the home team was caught off guard as the Central African Republic took a 2-1 lead into halftime, courtesy of two goals from Louis Mafouta.



However, Ghana stepped up their performance in the second half, scoring three goals in just nine minutes through Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku to secure a stunning victory.