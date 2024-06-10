You are here: HomeSports2024 06 10Article 1948985
Source: Ghanasoccernet

2026 World Cup qualifier: Ghana secure 4-3 victory Central African Republic

Ghana staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Central African Republic in a thrilling 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday.

Jordan Ayew initially put Ghana ahead with a penalty, but the home team was caught off guard as the Central African Republic took a 2-1 lead into halftime, courtesy of two goals from Louis Mafouta.

However, Ghana stepped up their performance in the second half, scoring three goals in just nine minutes through Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku to secure a stunning victory.

