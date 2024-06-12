You are here: HomeSports2024 06 12Article 1949723
Source: Footballghana

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Supporters made it possible for Black Stars to beat Central African Republic – Otto Addo

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has attributed his team's comeback win over the Central African Republic to the support of the Kumasi crowd.

Despite trailing 2-1 at halftime, the Black Stars rallied to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

This triumph comes on the heels of another impressive turnaround against Mali, where Ghana overcame a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 in Bamako.

Addo commended the raucous atmosphere created by the crowd, acknowledging their unwavering support during challenging moments in the game.

