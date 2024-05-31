2026 World Cup qualifiers: Tariq Lamptey arrives in camp for Mali, CAR games

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Tariq Lamptey, the defender for Brighton and Hove Albion, has joined Ghana's camp for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.



He arrived early in the week along with other players. Lamptey, who missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury, played in the March friendlies and is likely to start in the upcoming important matches.



So far this season, he has played in 24 games across all competitions and has contributed three assists.