2026 World Cup qualifiers: Telling Sudan players how it feels to play at the tournament motivating them to qualify - Kwesi Appiah

The head coach of Sudan, Kwesi Appiah, expressed that his players are highly motivated to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, inspired by his own experiences coaching at the tournament.

Kwesi Appiah successfully guided Ghana to qualify for the 2014 World Cup by overcoming Egypt in a two-legged playoff, achieving a remarkable aggregate score of 7-3.


