2026 World Cup qualifiers: West Brom’s Brandon Thomas-Asante reports for first Ghana duty

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Brandon Thomas Asante, the West Bromwich Albion forward, has joined the Black Stars camp for the first time in his career.



He arrived on Thursday along with the initial group of players ahead of the crucial qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.



Asante, who is 23 years old, had an exceptional season for his Championship club, scoring 12 goals and providing 2 assists across all competitions.



Despite West Brom narrowly missing out on Premier League qualification, Asante's outstanding performances have earned him a spot in the Black Stars squad for the second time, with this being his first inclusion in the final squad.