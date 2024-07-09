490 Ghana Premier League players pockets GHC1.23 million after closure of campaign

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

A total of 490 players from the Ghana Premier League were beneficiaries of the Locker Room Bonus initiative by betPawa during the second season.



The winning squad members received their payments immediately after each match.



Throughout the season, a total of GH¢1.23 Million was distributed in Locker Room Bonuses to players from 17 out of the 18



Read full articleparticipating teams, with Kumasi's Asante Kotoko being the only team that did not participate in the initiative.



The introduction of the LRB in the GPL during the 2022/23 season aimed to honour winners and recognize outstanding performances.



In the recently concluded 2023/24 campaign, the amount paid per player was increased to GH¢400 from the previous GH¢150.



This bonus is given to all players listed in the squad for each match in the top-tier league in Ghana.



The funds are transferred directly to their mobile wallets immediately after a victory before the players exit the stadium, hence the name Locker Room Bonus.



Samartex emerged as the champions of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, defeating Medeama at the end of the season.



The Timber giants will be representing Ghana in the upcoming CAD Champions League campaign.