58 female referees and assistants pass mid-season fitness and written exams

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During the mid-season of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, a fitness and written examination test was conducted on 70 female referees and assistant referees.



Out of the total, 64 match officials took part in the course while six didn't due to medical reasons.



The results showed that 91% of the female match officials passed the course. Among those who took part, two referees and four assistant referees failed the course.



However, four FIFA female referees and four female assistant referees have passed both tests. The fitness and written examinations were held in Kumasi on February 10, 2024.