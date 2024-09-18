You are here: HomeSports2024 09 18Article 1982891

€60k fine proposed for racist insults to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior on Twitter/X

Vinicius Junior Vinicius Junior

Three weeks following Vinicius Junior's call for Spain to improve its response to racism, the 'Anti-Violence Commission' has proposed an unprecedented penalty for social media abuse.

The commission has classified a series of racist remarks from an individual as 'very serious' and has forwarded the case to the public prosecutor.

According to Relevo, the commission suggests a €60,000 fine and a two-year ban from sporting events for the offender.

