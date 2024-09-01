You are here: HomeSports2024 09 01Article 1975931

Agribusiness of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

70 youth in Awutu Senya East receive fingerlings to start aquaculture business

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson emphasized the government's commitment Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson emphasized the government's commitment

About 70 young people in Awutu Senya East, Central Region, have benefited from the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Programme.

After undergoing intensive training in fish farming, they received startup kits, including tarpaulins, fingerlings, and fish feed.

Launched by President Akufo-Addo, the initiative aims to promote sustainable development, food security, and job creation.

Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson emphasized the government's commitment to reducing seafood imports and encouraged the youth to seize this opportunity.

Each beneficiary received 5,000 fingerlings and fish feed valued at GHS 38,500.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment