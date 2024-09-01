70 youth in Awutu Senya East receive fingerlings to start aquaculture business

Agribusiness of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: 3news

About 70 young people in Awutu Senya East, Central Region, have benefited from the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Programme.



After undergoing intensive training in fish farming, they received startup kits, including tarpaulins, fingerlings, and fish feed.



Launched by President Akufo-Addo, the initiative aims to promote sustainable development, food security, and job creation.



Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson emphasized the government's commitment to reducing seafood imports and encouraged the youth to seize this opportunity.



Each beneficiary received 5,000 fingerlings and fish feed valued at GHS 38,500.