9th edition of Ramadan Cup launched with 30 communities ready to battle for trophy

The ninth edition of the Dr Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been officially launched.



With 30 Zongo communities ready to compete for the ultimate prize, the championship is set to take place on April 20th at the Fadama Astroturf in Accra.



Distinguished guests such as Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Ben Abdallah Banda, the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, and Awalu Angulu Mahama, a representative of the Vice-President and football administrator, graced the occasion.



Hon. Ussif commended the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for his prayers and expressed gratitude towards the organizers of the competition. He also urged them to establish an age limit to encourage the participation of promising talents.



Tamimu Issah, the event's founder, shared his excitement about the upcoming competition, emphasizing its role in promoting unity and togetherness within the Zongo Community. He advised the teams to select young players who have the potential to excel as professional footballers.



This year's competition welcomes new entrants Teshie Zongo, Akweteyman, and Tuba, adding to the excitement of the tournament, which has previously unearthed numerous football talents.



Mamobi, the reigning champions, secured victory over Darkuman last year and currently hold the title.