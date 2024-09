Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Angola's coach, Pedro Goncalves, voiced his dissatisfaction with the condition of the Baba Yara Stadium's pitch after his team's narrow 1-0 win against Ghana.



The match, a qualifier for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, showcased the poor state of the playing surface, which posed challenges for both teams.



In his post-match comments, Goncalves stated, "Ghana, as a nation, deserves a higher quality pitch."