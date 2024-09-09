'A lot to learn' as NI not pitch perfect in Bulgaria

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: BBC

Conor Bradley conveyed a clear message following Northern Ireland's 1-0 loss to Bulgaria in the Nations League on Sunday.



After facing challenges in recent years, Northern Ireland had shown improvement with four victories in their last six games.



Their sole defeat during this period was against Spain, who later triumphed in Euro 2024 after defeating Michael O'Neill's young squad.



The recent victory over Luxembourg at Windsor Park had bolstered their confidence, but that positive momentum was interrupted in Bulgaria on a warm Sunday evening.