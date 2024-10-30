A strong local league will force Black Stars to perform - Sam Johnson

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has advocated for a more robust local league to enhance competition among players seeking positions on the Black Stars team.



The national squad's recent performances have been disappointing, jeopardizing their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Currently, Ghana ranks third in Group F with only two points after four qualifying matches,



leading to significant criticism of their play.



In a discussion with Graphic Sports, Johnson raised concerns about the lack of transparency in player selection and noted that some Black Stars players may have become complacent due to insufficient competition from local league talent.



He questioned the criteria used for player selection, stating, "Some players don’t feel any pressure because there’s no competition from local players. When there’s no threat to their positions, they get complacent."



As a former player and coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Johnson stressed the need to strengthen the local league to cultivate high-quality players who can compete for national team spots.



"We must establish a strong local league that provides national team players with serious competition. When they realize their positions are at risk, they will elevate their performance," he remarked.



Ghana's AFCON qualifying campaign will conclude next month with matches against Angola, who have already qualified, in Luanda, and Niger, currently at the bottom of the group, at the Accra Sports Stadium. To secure a place in the tournament, Ghana must win both matches and hope Sudan loses their remaining games.