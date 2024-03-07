ACCA Ghana welcomes 132 new members, boosting accounting profession’s diversity and expertise

Finance & Banking of Thursday, 7 March 2024

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in Ghana has welcomed 132 new inductees, deepening the pool of well-trained human resources and marking a significant milestone for the accounting profession in the region.



A total of 132 inductees, made up of 86 male and 46 female professionals reflecting the growing diversity within the accounting community were acknowledged at the New Member Induction and Prize Winners Ceremony held on Monday, 26 February 2024 in Accra.



Themed ‘Accounting for a Better World: Short and Mid-term Opportunities for Members’, the event celebrated the achievements of the new inductees while emphasising the pivotal role accountants play in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future.



The ceremony featured inspiring speeches from distinguished guests, including Helen Brand, Global CEO of ACCA, and Colonel Noble Carl Doe Del-Alorse, Chairperson of the event.



Speakers highlighted the importance of ethical conduct, continuous learning, and embracing opportunities for professional development in driving positive change within the accounting profession.



In her address, Helen Brand expressed her admiration for the dedication and commitment demonstrated by the new inductees. She emphasized the importance of their role in shaping a better world through their profession as accountants.



Mrs. Brand highlighted ACCA’s pride in welcoming these talented professionals into their global network, where they would have access to extensive resources and opportunities for growth. “It is heartening to witness the dedication and commitment of our new inductees towards building a better world through their roles as accountants. ACCA is proud to welcome these talented professionals into our global network, where they will have access to a wealth of resources and opportunities for growth,” she said.



She encouraged the new members to embrace the values of integrity, inclusion, and innovation that ACCA stands for, and to leverage their skills to make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.



Colonel Noble Carl Doe Del-Alorse echoed this sentiment, underscoring the theme’s focus on seizing short and mid-term opportunities for members. “As ACCA members, you hold a unique position to drive positive change. Let us embrace these opportunities to contribute to a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive future,” he remarked.



He further underscored the importance of ethical conduct and integrity, urging the new members to uphold these values in every decision they make. He also highlighted the significance of leveraging local ACCA resources for networking, professional development, and industry insights.



The event also served as a platform to recognize outstanding achievements, with several new members receiving prizes for their exceptional performance in ACCA examinations. The ceremony concluded with a sense of optimism and anticipation for the future, as the new inductees pledged to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in their careers.



About ACCA



ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global professional accounting body offering the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification (ACCA). With over 200,000 members and 486,000 students in 180 countries, ACCA aims to offer business-relevant, first-choice qualifications to people of application, ability, and ambition around the world who seek a rewarding career in accountancy, finance, and management.



If you want to know more about ACCA, its membership or getting started to becoming a global accounting and finance professional, follow link https://bit.ly/STARTACCA