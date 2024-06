Sports News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo has revealed that Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk is the toughest opponent he has ever faced.



Semenyo praised Van Dijk's imposing presence and described the experience of playing against him as challenging.



In a recent interview, Semenyo recalled hearing Van Dijk's footsteps chasing him and acknowledged the defender's speed and physicality.