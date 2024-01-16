AFCON 2023: Andre Onana opens up after his omission from matchday squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 January 2024

Andre Onana has shared his thoughts after being left out of the matchday squad for Cameroon's AFCON 2023 opener against Guinea. The Indomitable Lions secured a 1-1 draw, but the absence of Onana, who recently joined the national team, stirred discussions.



Onana missed the Guinea match due to his late arrival after featuring for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League just a day before. The goalkeeper addressed the situation, hinting at concerns and emotions but refrained from elaborating further, emphasizing the importance of unity during the ongoing competition.



Speaking to Canal Plus, Onana said: "I have a lot to say, but I won't say it here because we are in competition. The most important thing is sacred union. We are here to win the AFCON. I ask the supporters to support us in good times and bad. I am one of the leaders, so I take my responsibilities, and that is why I am here."



Responding to questions about his dual commitments to club and country, Onana prioritized representing his country, stating, "It’s like choosing between my father and my mother, but my country comes first, that’s why I’m here… We’re together."