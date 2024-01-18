AFCON 2023: 'Criticise us when we're disqualified, not now' - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet

Crystal Palace forward and Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, has called on Ghanaians to exercise patience and withhold criticism until the national team's journey in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) concludes.



Ayew's plea comes in the wake of heightened criticism following Ghana's opening game defeat to Cape Verde.



Addressing the media ahead of the crucial second group game against Egypt, Ayew responded to critics questioning the growing concerns after just one game.



The 32-year-old challenged the rationale behind the criticism, emphasising that the team has not been disqualified yet.



"Are we disqualified yet? We are not. When we are disqualified, then you can speak," Ayew asserted during the press conference.



Ghana face Egypt on Thursday night in a must-win encounter to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON 2023 tournament.



Ayew's call for measured criticism reflects the intense scrutiny the Black Stars have faced, and the team aims to respond with a positive performance against Egypt.