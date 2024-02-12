AFCON 2023: Ghana secures 18th position in tournament rankings

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Stars of Ghana ranked 18th among the 24 teams that participated in the just ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Ivory Coast hosted and emerged as the champions by defeating Nigeria 2-1 in the final, securing their third AFCON title. Nigeria, South Africa, and DR Congo took second, third, and fourth places, respectively, in the tournament.



South Africa had their best finish since 2000, beating Congo on penalties. Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, had a difficult run and was eliminated in the first round without a win.



The team lost 1-2 to Cape Verde and drew 2-2 against Egypt and Mozambique. Unfortunately, their performance resulted in their early exit from the tournament.



The Black Stars have gone six games without a win in the AFCON, which is the longest the four-time African champions have gone without a victory in the competition.