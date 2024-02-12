You are here: HomeSports2024 02 12Article 1916099

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

AFCON 2023: Ghanaians banter Nigerians on social media over finals loss to Cote d'Ivoire

Sebastien Haller scored the winning courtesy a great cross from Simon Adingra Sebastien Haller scored the winning courtesy a great cross from Simon Adingra

The intense rivalry between Ghanaians and Nigerians played out on Sunday evening following Nigeria's defeat to the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire, in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Prior to the match, a majority of Ghanaians openly declared their support for Cote d'Ivoire, anticipating potential taunts from Nigerians on social media if the Super Eagles emerged victorious.

After a thrilling 90 minutes, Cote d'Ivoire emerged victorious with a 2-1 score against Nigeria, sparking excitement among Ghanaians on social media, notably on X (formerly Twitter). Ghanaians took the opportunity to playfully tease Nigerians for falling short of securing their fourth AFCON title.

X was flooded with posts featuring light-hearted banter aimed at highlighting Nigeria's loss in the finals. Check out some of the posts below:













