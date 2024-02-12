AFCON 2023: Ghanaians banter Nigerians on social media over finals loss to Cote d'Ivoire

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The intense rivalry between Ghanaians and Nigerians played out on Sunday evening following Nigeria's defeat to the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire, in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.



Prior to the match, a majority of Ghanaians openly declared their support for Cote d'Ivoire, anticipating potential taunts from Nigerians on social media if the Super Eagles emerged victorious.



After a thrilling 90 minutes, Cote d'Ivoire emerged victorious with a 2-1 score against Nigeria, sparking excitement among Ghanaians on social media, notably on X (formerly Twitter). Ghanaians took the opportunity to playfully tease Nigerians for falling short of securing their fourth AFCON title.



X was flooded with posts featuring light-hearted banter aimed at highlighting Nigeria's loss in the finals. Check out some of the posts below:





You can recognise an awful referee but cannot recognise an awful president. Dipo Dipo ???? Idan Makanaki! https://t.co/hA1qQ7PQv7 — Frimpong ???????? (@mmuyiiwaa) February 11, 2024

Almost got the Grammys

Almost got light

Almost got Peter obi

Almost got the Afcon Cup



????????????????????????????????????????????????????



Almost ass nation pic.twitter.com/biuLilxK5q — BADASS_????????????????⚠️ (@LYZA_gh) February 11, 2024

Wrestling fans go think say na Rey Mysterio ???????? pic.twitter.com/MFBGAG1gmf — august8 (@iamaugust8) February 11, 2024

Nigeria taking the we did better than Ghana trophy pic.twitter.com/zNVuCNHJxK — Kwame Hefner???? (@AtoBerdy) February 11, 2024

As a Ghanaian the only song that comes to mind right now is “e don cast las las na everybody go chop breakfast” by burna boy ????????????#AFCONFinal pic.twitter.com/DGEHsIvjbh — ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? (@kofigyasi_) February 11, 2024