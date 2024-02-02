AFCON 2023: Guinea and DR Congo battle for semi-final spot

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: CAF

Guinea and DR Congo will clash on Friday with a coveted TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations semi-final place on the line when they meet at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpé.



It will be the fourth TotalEnergies CAF AFCON encounter between the nations, with DR Congo yet to beat Guinea in three previous group stage meetings, including a 2-1 loss in their last meeting in 2004.



DR Congo have reached the quarter-finals without winning a single game in normal time.



But defender Gédéon Kalulu believes psychological victories can help them progress.



"Certainly we can note two victories on the psychological front. The first is having beaten a top 5 side on penalties, and the second is not conceding many goals," said Kalulu.



Guinea are expected to be boosted by the return of key players Naby Keita and Serhou Guirassy from injury.



"Naby and Serhou are getting better and better. They are two very important assets for our team. Their entries in previous matches were crucial for us," noted Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara.



With a first AFCON semi-final since 2015 on the line, Guinea striker Sory Kaba stressed the need for efficiency.



"Against a compact Congolese team, we will have to be rigorous and efficient. The team that makes the least mistakes will go through," Kaba stated.



After scrappy Round of 16 wins, both sides know a clinical performance will be required to keep their AFCON dreams alive and reach the final four.