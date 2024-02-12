AFCON 2023: I still find it hard to believe – Emerse Fae

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: CAF

Fresh from lifting Cote d’Ivoire’s third TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations title, Emerse Fae could not describe the overwhelmingly great feeling of guiding the Elephants to glory on home soil.



Cote d’Ivoire came from behind to emphatic seal a 2-1 victory over Nigeria at a packed Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe on Sunday evening.



Speaking after the match where he was welcome by a huge round of applause by members of the media, the man who took over from Jean-Louis Gasset said it was hard to fathom that they came from almost being knocked out, to winning the title.



“I still find it hard to believe it. We went through all the emotions. This competition will mark my life, that’s for sure. I took the reins of the team, on my birthday and we were almost knocked out, yet things turned around thanks to the hard work of these players and today they have been rewarded and more importantly, they rewarded our loyal people”, said the coach.



Fae also took home the Best Coach of the Tournament award for showing tactical acumen in guiding the Elephants to a pole finish.