AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast beat Mali to book semi-final clash with Dr Congo

Sports News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 host, Ivory Coast, has secured its place in the competition's semi-finals after a win against Mali's Eagles on Saturday evening.



The Malians took the lead over the 10-man squad of the Elephants in the 71st minute of the game. However, they failed to maintain the scoreline, which led to a change in the game's outcome.



Simon Adingra, the winger for Brighton & Hove Albion, scored a crucial goal in the 90th minute that helped the host nation to stay in the game, taking it to extra time.



An assist from Seko Mohamed Fofana to Oumar Diakité in the latter minutes of the second half of the extra time sealed the victory for Ivory Coast.



Ivory Coast is set to play DR. Congo in the semi-finals on Wednesday, February 7, to book a place in the final of the 2023 AFCON.



Watch the highlights of the game below:



