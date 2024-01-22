You are here: HomeSports2024 01 22Article 1913069

Sports News of Monday, 22 January 2024

Source: GFA

AFCON 2023: Libya referee to take charge of Mozambique vs Ghana clash

Mutaz Ibrahim Mutaz Ibrahim

Mutaz Ibrahim from Libya has been appointed as centre referee for the Africa Cup of Nations group B game between Mozambique and Ghana.

The 33-year old will be assisted by Djibril Camara from Senegal (Assistant I), Abbes Akram Zerhouni from Algeria (Assistant II) and Samuel Uwinkunda from Rwanda (Fourth Official).

Other officials for the game include:

Dimbiniaina Andriatianarivelo - Assistant Referee – Madagascar

Yameogo Koudougou David – Match Commissioner -Burkina Faso

Yahya Hadqa - Referee Assessor - Morocco

Mustapha Slaoui - General Coordinator - Morocco

Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco

Belhassen Malouche - Technical Study Group - Tunisia

Kenza Baghdadli - Commercial Officer - Morocco

Ibrahima Tanou Diallo - Media Officer - Guinea

Abdel Malik Aboubakari Kio Koudize - Media Officer - Niger

Honorine Emerentienne Eyong Onana - Security Officer - Cameroon

Mahmoud Taher - Security Officer - Egypt

Lahlou Benbraham - Video Assistant Referee - Algeria

Salima Rhadia Mukansanga - Assistant VAR - Rwanda

Yasser Hosny Ahmed Abdelrahman - Doping Control - Egypt

Frederick Acheampong - Assistant General Coordinator -Ghana

Alioune Massa Diarra - Assistant General Coordinator – Mauritania

The final group B clash is scheduled for Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe at 20:00Hrs on Monday, January 22, 2024.

