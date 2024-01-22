AFCON 2023: Libya referee to take charge of Mozambique vs Ghana clash

Sports News of Monday, 22 January 2024

Source: GFA

Mutaz Ibrahim from Libya has been appointed as centre referee for the Africa Cup of Nations group B game between Mozambique and Ghana.



The 33-year old will be assisted by Djibril Camara from Senegal (Assistant I), Abbes Akram Zerhouni from Algeria (Assistant II) and Samuel Uwinkunda from Rwanda (Fourth Official).



Other officials for the game include:



Dimbiniaina Andriatianarivelo - Assistant Referee – Madagascar



Yameogo Koudougou David – Match Commissioner -Burkina Faso



Yahya Hadqa - Referee Assessor - Morocco



Mustapha Slaoui - General Coordinator - Morocco



Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco



Belhassen Malouche - Technical Study Group - Tunisia



Kenza Baghdadli - Commercial Officer - Morocco



Ibrahima Tanou Diallo - Media Officer - Guinea



Abdel Malik Aboubakari Kio Koudize - Media Officer - Niger



Honorine Emerentienne Eyong Onana - Security Officer - Cameroon



Mahmoud Taher - Security Officer - Egypt



Lahlou Benbraham - Video Assistant Referee - Algeria



Salima Rhadia Mukansanga - Assistant VAR - Rwanda



Yasser Hosny Ahmed Abdelrahman - Doping Control - Egypt



Frederick Acheampong - Assistant General Coordinator -Ghana



Alioune Massa Diarra - Assistant General Coordinator – Mauritania



The final group B clash is scheduled for Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe at 20:00Hrs on Monday, January 22, 2024.