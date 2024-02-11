AFCON 2023: Mauritania's Dahane Beida to officiate final

Sports News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that Dahane Beida from Mauritania will be the center referee for the final of the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, set to be played in Abidjan on Sunday.



The highly anticipated final will see hosts Cote d'Ivoire face off against Nigeria at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on February 11, 2024.



Dahane Beida, aged 32, will be the on-pitch referee for this crucial match, marking his third appearance at this year's TotalEnergies CAF AFCON.



Previously, he officiated the match between Egypt and Mozambique, which ended in a 2-2 draw during the group stage, as well as the Round of 16 clash where Angola secured a 3-0 victory over Namibia.



Assisting Dahane Beida will be Emiliano Dos Santos from Angola and Diana Chicotesha from Zambia.

Morocco's Bouchra Karboubi will serve as the fourth official.



The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) role will be taken up by Mahmoud Ashour from Egypt, with Rivet Maria Pakuita from Mauritius as the Assistant VAR.



Beida's extensive refereeing experience includes officiating matches in various prestigious competitions such as the U17 World Cup in New Zealand last year, as well as the second leg of the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2022/23 between USM Alger and Young Africans in Algiers.



He has also officiated in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup, and the African Football League.



Additionally, he played a significant role in last year's African Nations Championship held in Algeria.



Both Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire are vying for glory, with Nigeria aiming to secure their fourth title and Cote d'Ivoire eyeing their third championship victory.