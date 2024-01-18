AFCON 2023: Morocco beat Tanzania 3-0

Sports News of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: CAF

The Atlas Lions of Morocco cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Tanzania at the Stade Laurent Pokou In their opening game at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.



The Moroccans from the start took a total dominance of the game and created all the goal scoring opportunities.



The 2022 World Cup semifinalist shot into the lead and it was Hakim Ziyech who saw his free kick parried out by Salum Manula only for oncoming Roman Saiss to pounce on for the game’s opener.



Novatus Miroshi was shown second yellow card and Tanzania were reduced to ten men in the 70th minute and Walid Regragui aided Morocco’s absolute control of the game from there.



Luck had s no place in this game as Morocco worked their way up to the cushioning through Azzedine Ounahi who after receiving a pass inside the box and without hesitation powered a thunderbolt to the underside of the goal for a 2-0 lead at 77 minutes.



Yousseff En Nesyri scored his own and Morocco’s third after receiving a pass inside the penalty area from Achraf Hakimi and showed composure before finding the far corner of goal to put Morocco 3-0 up against Tanzania. The goal stood after VAR review.