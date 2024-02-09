AFCON 2023: Nigeria's Semi Ajayi undergoes drug test

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Semi Ajayi, the Super Eagles defender, has disclosed that he underwent a drug test conducted by Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials right after the game against South Africa.



He explained the drug test as the reason for his absence during head coach Jose Peseiro's post-game team talk following Nigeria's victory over South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Wednesday.



Ajayi, a standout player in Nigeria's triumph via a penalty shootout against the Bafana Bafana, was unable to join the team talk as he was undergoing the mandatory drug test.



Despite missing the post-game discussion, Ajayi expressed his excitement and determination, stating, “Amazing. We came here to win, we are one step away from that now. As much as we need to enjoy today, we need to fully focus on Sunday because we’ve got one last push to bring the Cup home to Nigeria.”