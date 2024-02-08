AFCON 2023: Nigeria set for final showdown with Ivory Coast

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sunday's African Cup of Nations final in Abidjan will pit the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Elephants of Ivory Coast.



This comes after Democratic Republic of Congo was trounced 1 to 0 by Ivory Coast in the cagey match.



When Haller's shot rebounded off the ground and up over Leopards goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi in the 65th minute, it scored the game's lone goal in Abidjan.



The Ivorians will now play Nigeria at the same location to determine who wins the title after that enough to end a heated but open semifinal match.



The two-time champions are the first host nation to make it to the Cup of Nations final since Egypt did so in 2006, and their incredible comeback from almost elimination in the group stage is truly astounding.



Remember that Ivory Coast required late goals to advance to the round of four against both Senegal and Mali, having fired manager Jean-Louis Gasset prior to battling through the group stage.



However, Emerse Fae, the temporary manager, now has the opportunity to lead the Elephants to a third continental championship, joining their victories in 1992 and 2015, when they play Nigeria, the three-time winners, in Abidjan on Sunday.



After a thrilling 1-1 draw in Bouake, the Super Eagles defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties to advance to the championship match earlier on Wednesday.