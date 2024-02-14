AFCON 2023: Serge Aurier expresses happiness after lifting tophy

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: CAF

Cote d'Ivoire captain Serge Alain Aurier has told CAF Online that they beat all odds to win the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.



The Elephants defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 on Sunday to grab their third continental title in a dramatic fashion at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium, Ebimpe.



William Troost-Ekong headed the Nigerians in front before the interval, but Franck Kessie restored parity after nodding in the equaliser in the 62nd minute.



Striker Sebastien Haller became Cote d'Ivoire's hero as he flicked in Brighton's Simon Adingra's cross with the toe of his boot in the 81st minute, sparking wild celebrations in Abidjan.



"I am overwhelmed with the outcome of the match. It's a milestone achievement for me, my teammates, and the country as a whole. I was always reminding my mates to be committed and eye the trophy. We eventually did our best, and today, we are African champions," Aurier said.



The 31-year-old noted that they are now looking forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in December.



This is Cote d'Ivoire's first AFCON title in eight years.