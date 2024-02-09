AFCON 2023: Super Eagles mourn tragic loss of supporters during semifinals

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
In a somber moment, the Nigerian Super Eagles expressed their condolences for the loss of five supporters during the African Cup of Nations semifinals.
The team, through its official handle, acknowledged the tragedy that unfolded as fans passionately watched the Super Eagles vs. Bafana Bafana game in South Africa.
The team's post on X read, "During the course of our semi-final match, we tragically lost few supporters. In a cruel twist of fate, their fervent passion for the beautiful game unwittingly led them to their final moments
As the Nigeria vs South Africa match unfolded, they were lost in the thrill of the game, unaware of the looming danger. May their souls find eternal peace, forever remembered for their love of football and the togetherness it brings. Rest in peace."
