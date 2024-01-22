AFCON 2023: We aim for a good performance against Mozambique – Denis Odoi

Sports News of Monday, 22 January 2024

Source: GFA

Dennis Odoi believes the Black Stars is making progress in the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.



Ghana suffered a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in the opening game but put up an improved display to draw 2-2 against seven time champions Egypt in the second group game.



Speaking to the press ahead of the final group B game, the former Fulham FC player says the team is ready for put up a good performance against Mozambique.



"It’s a very important game for us. If you look at the performance from the second game compared to the first game, the performance was better so we only have to look at the game again and analyze, go over it as a team, look at things that were better and things that we can still improve and hopefully we can just keep growing and put on a good performance tomorrow," Denis Odoi said.



The game is scheduled for Stade Alassane Ouattarra in Ebimpe on Monday, January 22, 2024.