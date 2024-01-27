AFCON 2023 group stage in numbers

Sports News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: CAF

The Round of 16 of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 is hours from commencing.



The group phase provided some interesting storylines and results that will live forever in the history books of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON.



Check out the group stage in numbers.



ONE:



Namibia and Mauritania recorded their first win in the history of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON. Namibia beat Tunisia 1-0 and Mauritania beat Algeria 1-0.



TWO:



Senegalese youngster, Lamine Camara scored the competition’s first two goals in a game. He did so against Gambia when Senegal won the game 3-0.



THREE:



Equatorial Guinea’s captain scored the first hatrick (three) of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d'lvoire 2023 against Guinea Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in match day two. It’s the first hatrick in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON since 2008 when Soufiane Alloudi scored for Morocco against Namibia.



FOUR:



Cotê d’Ivoire’s Seko Fofana scored the competition’s first goal against Guinea Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan. It took him just four minutes to score.



FIVE:



Emilio Nsue lead the top scorers chart with 5 goals. He only failed to score in the opening game against Nigeria.