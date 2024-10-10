AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Black Stars held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Sudan

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 0-0 draw by Sudan in a tense Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier. Despite dominating large portions of the game, Ghana could not find a way past a resolute Sudanese defense at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The result leaves the qualification race wide open, with both teams still in contention



for key spots in their respective campaigns.



A Frustrating Night for Ghana



From the outset, the Black Stars took control of the match, pressing high and creating a number of opportunities.



However, the Sudanese defense, led by their experienced center-backs, absorbed the pressure well, forcing Ghana to shoot from difficult angles and making crucial last-ditch tackles.



Ghana’s front line, including Jordan Ayew , struggled to break the deadlock, with Sudan’s goalkeeper making a series of fine saves to keep the match level. The midfield battle was also intense, with Thomas Partey pulling the strings for Ghana but finding it hard to penetrate the well-organized Sudanese defense.



Sudan's Resilience

While Ghana enjoyed the majority of possession and created more chances, Sudan's strategy of sitting deep and playing on the counterattack posed occasional threats.



The Sudanese attackers had a few dangerous breaks but were unable to capitalize on their opportunities. Ghana’s defense, led by Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku, managed to contain the counterattacks, ensuring Sudan had no clear-cut chances.



Sudan’s disciplined approach frustrated the home crowd, and despite several late surges by Ghana, they held firm to earn a valuable point.