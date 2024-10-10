You are here: HomeSports2024 10 10Article 1992047

AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Black Stars held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Sudan

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 0-0 draw by Sudan in a tense Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier. Despite dominating large portions of the game, Ghana could not find a way past a resolute Sudanese defense at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The result leaves the qualification race wide open, with both teams still in contention

