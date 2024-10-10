You are here: HomeSports2024 10 10Article 1991783

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Black Stars face must-win showdown against Sudan in crucial fixture

Ghana is confronted with a significant challenge in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 as they gear up to face Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Having secured just one point from two matches, the Black Stars are feeling the heat to improve following a disappointing home loss to Angola and a draw with Niger.

Their prospects for qualifying for next year's AFCON will heavily depend on the outcomes of the forthcoming double-header against Sudan, commencing on Thursday.

