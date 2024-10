Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has expressed confidence in his team's mental readiness for the crucial match against Sudan.



The senior national team is set to compete in Round 4 of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In a pre-match discussion, Coach Addo emphasized the team's thorough preparation



and highlighted the focus on improving goal-scoring abilities.



He believes that with self-belief, the goals will come, and securing a win against Sudan is essential for Ghana to enhance their chances of qualifying for the upcoming AFCON. A victory would elevate the Black Stars to second place in Group F.