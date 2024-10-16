AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: FC Basel defender Jonas Adjetey makes Ghana debut in Sudan defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Basel defender Jonas Adjetey made his debut for the Ghana national team in their 2-0 defeat to Sudan during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.



The match, played in Benghazi, Libya, marked a tough introduction for the young defender as the Black Stars struggled to contain a determined Sudanese side.



Adjetey, who has been impressive



Read full articlefor Basel in Switzerland, was called up to strengthen Ghana’s defense, but despite his solid individual performance, the team was unable to prevent Sudan from capitalizing on their opportunities.



His debut comes at a time when the Black Stars are fighting to keep their AFCON qualification hopes alive, adding pressure on the team to deliver results in the remaining matches.



Despite the defeat, Adjetey's debut is a significant milestone in his career, and he is expected to play a vital role in Ghana's future fixtures as they look to bounce back from the disappointing loss.