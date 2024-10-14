AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: History does not favour Ghana - Black Stars might not qualify - Awal

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Football pundit and analyst, Awal Mohammed, has expressed concerns over Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He cited historical challenges faced by the Black Stars in recent qualification campaigns as a key reason for his doubts.



According to Awal, despite Ghana's rich footballing history, recent performances have



Read full articlebeen inconsistent, leaving fans anxious about the team's ability to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament.



Awal highlighted that while the Black Stars are known for their talent, particularly with rising stars like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, their struggle to convert opportunities into wins during crucial qualifiers has been a persistent issue.



With a competitive group in the AFCON qualifiers and several strong opponents to face, he believes that history does not favor Ghana this time around.



If the Black Stars fail to adjust and deliver consistent performances, Awal fears the team might face the rare possibility of missing out on qualification, which would be a major disappointment for the football-loving nation.