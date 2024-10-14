You are here: HomeSports2024 10 14Article 1993574

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Otto Addo has no tactics to face Kwesi Appiah's Sudan

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo play videoOtto Addo

In the ongoing 2025 AFCON qualifiers, Ghana's coach Otto Addo has come under scrutiny for his tactical approach, with some analysts suggesting that his strategies may be insufficient to tackle Sudan, now led by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah, who has an intimate knowledge of the Black Stars

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment