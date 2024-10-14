AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Otto Addo has no tactics to face Kwesi Appiah's Sudan

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

In the ongoing 2025 AFCON qualifiers, Ghana's coach Otto Addo has come under scrutiny for his tactical approach, with some analysts suggesting that his strategies may be insufficient to tackle Sudan, now led by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.



Appiah, who has an intimate knowledge of the Black Stars



and their playing style, presents a significant challenge for Addo.



Critics argue that Otto Addo's tactics have lacked cohesion in recent matches, leading to underwhelming results, and there is concern that he may struggle to outwit the experienced Kwesi Appiah, known for his more pragmatic and disciplined approach.



The pressure is mounting on Addo to refine his game plans, especially as the stakes get higher in the qualifiers. Ghana’s talented squad, featuring players like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, will need clear direction to overcome the tactical acumen of Sudan’s coaching staff.



The clash between the two coaches represents not only a pivotal moment in the qualifiers but also a personal battle of wits between two Ghanaian football minds.



With Kwesi Appiah's inside knowledge of the Black Stars, Otto Addo must deliver tactically sound performances to secure Ghana’s qualification for AFCON 2025.