AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Otto Addo urges players to maintain performance in next game

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has urged his players to sustain their current performance as they gear up for the upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifying match against Sudan in Libya.



Following a goalless draw in their initial match against Sudan, Addo is hopeful that the team can achieve a vital victory in the second leg.



He highlighted the unpredictability of football but encouraged his team to stay focused and give their utmost effort.



Addo remarked, “This is football. I cannot even assure [my life]. Maybe God will take my life tomorrow. We will try our best, and I know that at the end, we will be rewarded.”