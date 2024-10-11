You are here: HomeSports2024 10 11Article 1992140

Source: Ghanasoccernet

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Our destiny is still in our hands, says Otto Addo after Sudan draw

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo remains hopeful about Ghana's prospects for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite a disappointing goalless draw against Sudan in Accra.

In his post-match comments, Addo acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized that the team's fate is still within their control.

Ghana is set to play Sudan again in a vital return match in Libya on Monday, October 14.

Currently sitting third in Group F with two points from three matches, the Black Stars need a win to maintain their chances for AFCON 2025 qualification, although Addo refrained from promising a victory.

