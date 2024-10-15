AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Sudan vrs Ghana game to be played behind closed doors

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

The upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Ghana and Sudan will take place behind closed doors, a decision influenced by the ongoing civil unrest in Sudan.



The match is scheduled to be held in Benghazi, Libya, as the Sudanese national team has relocated its home games due to the volatile situation back home.







Ghana's Black Stars currently find themselves third in Group F and desperately need a win after their previous encounter with Sudan ended in a frustrating goalless draw.



Coach Otto Addo is under pressure to turn the team's fortunes around and has reassured fans that all players are fit and eager to compete. He emphasized that securing three points is crucial for maintaining their qualification hopes for AFCON 2025.



The absence of supporters in the stadium will undoubtedly create a different atmosphere, but the players are expected to remain focused on delivering a strong performance.



As both teams prepare for this pivotal match, all eyes will be on the Black Stars to see if they can capitalize on this opportunity and regain their momentum in the tournament.