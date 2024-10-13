You are here: HomeSports2024 10 13Article 1993055

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: The level of the Black Stars' players exceeds the competency of Coach Otto Addo

In the recent match against Sudan, the disparity between the talent of the Black Stars and the coaching strategies employed by Otto Addo was glaringly evident.

Ghana's squad boasts a mix of experienced players and rising stars, yet they failed to translate their individual skills into cohesive team performance.



