AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: We will beat Sudan and take the 3 points - Otto Addo declares

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, expressed confidence in his team's ability to overcome Sudan in their upcoming qualifier for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The match is set for today, October 15. The previous encounter ended in a 0-0 draw last Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium. Ahead of the rematch, Addo emphasized that he felt



Read full articlethe Black Stars should have claimed victory in the first game and is now focused on winning this time.



He acknowledged the unpredictable nature of football but believes that it is unlikely for his team to face bad luck again.



He is optimistic that if the players maintain their positive mindset and determination, they will secure a win.



The match will take place in Libya at 13:00 GMT, with significant pressure on the Black Stars to earn three crucial points to advance their AFCON aspirations.