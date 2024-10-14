AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Ghana's attackers can effectively challenge opponents - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has conveyed his optimism regarding Ghana's offensive capabilities in anticipation of their vital 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan on Tuesday.



Kingston is confident that the Black Stars possess the necessary attacking strength to overwhelm and exploit their rivals, provided the team embraces a more assertive strategy.



Following a goalless draw with Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium last Thursday, Ghana is determined to secure a crucial win in the upcoming match in Libya.