AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Ghana will struggle a bit to qualify - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian football icon Mohammed Polo has expressed concerns regarding the Black Stars' prospects of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), citing their inconsistent performance in the early stages of the qualifiers.



The four-time champions have encountered difficulties in Group F, suffering a defeat to Angola and securing only a draw against Niger in their initial two matches.



In response to inquiries about Ghana's chances of qualification, Polo remarked, “Yes! It is not over for Ghana. We will struggle a bit, but we will qualify.”