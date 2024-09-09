AFCON 2025Q: Black Stars held to 1-1 draw against Niger

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Ghana's Black Stars were unable to secure a victory in their second match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, ending in a 1-1 draw on September 9 in Berkane, Morocco.



Alidu Seidu scored first in the 44th minute with a well-placed shot past the Niger goalkeeper. Earlier, Inaki Williams had a chance to score in the



Read full articleopening minute, but his header was saved.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi made a crucial save in the 16th minute, and Mohammed Kudus also came close to scoring. Ghana went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.



With only 10 minutes remaining, Oumar Sako equalized for the Mena amidst a chaotic situation in the Black Stars' penalty area.



Following the goal, Niger managed to maintain the draw, securing a stalemate by the end of the match. Consequently, Ghana has only earned one point from their first two matches in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.