You are here: HomeSports2024 09 05Article 1977542

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

AFCON 2025Q Ghana vs Angola: Hosts tipped for narrow victory

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana vs Angola kicks off today at 16:00 GMT Ghana vs Angola kicks off today at 16:00 GMT

The stage is set for an electrifying encounter as Ghana prepares to face off against Angola in a highly anticipated match. With both teams boasting talented squads and a hunger for victory, this promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Pundits and fans alike are predicting a narrow win for the hosts, Ghana, citing their home advantage and recent form. However,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment